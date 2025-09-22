HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Missing man. Neighbour's trunk. Dismembered body

Mon, 22 September 2025
11:51
Illustration: Dominic Xavier
The dismembered body of a 50-year-old man, who had been missing since Sunday evening, was found in a trunk in his neighbour's house -- just a few doors away from his own residence -- in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. 

The breakthrough came after police tracked the location of the victim's mobile phone, which led them to his neighbour's house in the Malawan area, officials said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shyam Narayan Singh reached the spot, conducted an inspection and directed strict action in the case. Circle Officer (Sakeet) Kirtika Singh said the victim, identified as Jujhar Singh, was reported missing by his family on Sunday. 

Police put his mobile phone on surveillance, and its location pointed to the house of neighbour Indrapal Singh. When police searched the premises, they found Jujhar Singh's dismembered body stuffed inside a large trunk, she said. The gruesome incident created panic in the locality and drew a large crowd of residents. Taking advantage of the chaos, Indrapal Singh's family managed to flee, police said. 

A forensic team inspected the scene and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify all those involved. The body has been sent for postmortem. Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing while a formal complaint in the case was yet to be received. PTI



