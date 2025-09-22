HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Markets open in red amid Trump's H1-B visa fiasco

Mon, 22 September 2025
10:04
Indian stock markets opened lower on Monday as volatility increased after the Trump administration in the US announced significant changes in the H-1B visa policy. 

The move has created uncertainty for India's IT sector, which is heavily dependent on the US for business and deployment of professionals. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,238.10, down 88.95 points or 0.35 per cent, while the BSE Sensex started the day at 82,138.99, slipping 487.24 points or 0.59 per cent.

The pressure was most visible in IT stocks, with the Nifty IT index declining by more than 3 per cent in early trade. Shares of TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech witnessed sharp selling pressure. -- ANI

LIVE! Speeding Lamborghini rams into divider in Mumbai
LIVE! Speeding Lamborghini rams into divider in Mumbai

Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee rule kicks in; US releases FAQs
Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee rule kicks in; US releases FAQs

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in a 'H-1B FAQ' document, released on Sunday, said that the September 19 proclamation took an "important, initial, and incremental step" to reform the H-1B visa programme to curb abuses...

H1B Visa Crisis: An Indian Father Speaks
H1B Visa Crisis: An Indian Father Speaks

'Techies who did a master's there and moved to US companies look down on Indian companies who they consider as just doing body shopping.'

GST 2.0: Soaps, coffee, biscuits, oil to be cheaper from Mon
GST 2.0: Soaps, coffee, biscuits, oil to be cheaper from Mon

Daily essentials and food products will be cheaper from Monday, as leading FMCG companies have slashed prices, extending GST cut benefits to consumers.

Jaishankar, Rubio to meet in US amid tariff, H-1B concerns
Jaishankar, Rubio to meet in US amid tariff, H-1B concerns

This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar following President Donald Trump's imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on...

