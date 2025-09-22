Markets open in red amid Trump's H1-B visa fiasco

10:04





The move has created uncertainty for India's IT sector, which is heavily dependent on the US for business and deployment of professionals. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,238.10, down 88.95 points or 0.35 per cent, while the BSE Sensex started the day at 82,138.99, slipping 487.24 points or 0.59 per cent.





The pressure was most visible in IT stocks, with the Nifty IT index declining by more than 3 per cent in early trade. Shares of TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech witnessed sharp selling pressure. -- ANI

Indian stock markets opened lower on Monday as volatility increased after the Trump administration in the US announced significant changes in the H-1B visa policy.