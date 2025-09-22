HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lamborghini accident: Singhania questions car traction

Mon, 22 September 2025
10:34
A video grab from the video shared by Gautam Singhania
Update: A speeding high-end Lamborghini car rammed into the divider of the Coastal Road in Mumbai, officials said on Monday. The sports car driver escaped unhurt in the incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, an official said. 

A video of the incident later surfaced on various social media platforms. Prima facie, the police suspect that the wet road led to the accident, as there was a downpour in the city. 

The 52-year-old driver, Atish Shah, lost control of the wheels, and as a result, the car skidded on the road and rammed into the divider, he said. Shah, who stays at Nepean Sea Road, was going to Colaba in south Mumbai. The front side of the car was damaged in the accident. The damaged car was later towed away from the road, the official said. 

The Worli police have asked the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to examine the car, if there was any technical fault, he said. The police registered a case against Shah under relevant sections for rash driving, the official said.

Raymond Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania, who is passionate about cars, shared the video of the accident on his X handle on Sunday and expressed concern over it. "Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip - what's going on with Lamborghini?" he wrote. PTI

