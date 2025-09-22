HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala man kills bathing wife, announces murder on FB Live

Mon, 22 September 2025
12:56
Illustration: Dominic Xavier
A 39-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband, who later announced the murder on Facebook Live, at Koothanadi near Punalur in Kollam, Kerala, on Monday, police said. 

The deceased was identified as Shalini, a resident of Koothanadi, Placheri, Valakkodu, Kollam. Her husband, Isaac later surrendered at the Punalur police station. According to the FIR, the couple had marital issues. 

At around 6.30 am, when Shalini went near the pipeline behind the kitchen to take a bath, the accused attacked her with a knife, inflicting deep injuries on her neck, chest, and back, the FIR said. Soon after the crime, Isaac went live on Facebook, admitting to the murder and making allegations of distrust and misappropriation of jewellery against Shalini. 

He later reached the police station and informed the cops about murdering his wife. The police team soon reached the house and found Shalini dead. A police official said that Shalini's body was later shifted to the hospital.

A case was registered under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by the couple's 19-year-old son. Police said the forensic team is examining the house where the murder occurred. The mobile phones of both the victim and the accused have been seized, police added. PTI

