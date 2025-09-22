HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jaishankar meeting with Rubio today 1st since 50% tariffs

Mon, 22 September 2025
09:45
Update: External Affairs S Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Sunday, is set to meet with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio today, according to the US State Department's public schedule. 

This meeting is the first between the two diplomats since the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods by the Donald Trump administration, over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. Rubio and Jaishankar last met in Washington in early July, and in January earlier this year.

Earlier the EAM met with Philippines Foreign Secretary Theresa P Lazaro on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The two leaders recalled Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong' Marcos Jr's visit to India in August and underlined the growing partnership between New Delhi and Manila.

 Jaishankar took to X to post, "Pleased to meet Secretary of Foreign Affairs @SecLazaro of Philippines at the start of #UNGA80 in New York. We followed up on the recent State Visit of President @bongbongmarcos to India," he posted on X.

"Also discussed our cooperation in the UN and the Indo-Pacific region," Jaishankar said. Lazaro also said their discussion reaffirmed the two countries' commitment as Strategic Partners "to actively develop cooperation in political, defence and security, the maritime domain, etc." -- ANI

