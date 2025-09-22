IT stocks tumble on US H-1B visa fee hike concerns

20:06

IT stocks dropped on Monday, with Infobeans Technologies tumbling nearly 9 per cent and Hexaware falling 7 per cent, amid concerns over the steep hike in US H-1B visa fees.





Shares of Infobeans Technologies fell 8.93 per cent, Hexaware Technologies tumbled 7.08 per cent, LTI Mindtree tanked 4.54 per cent, Persistent Systems dropped 4.19 per cent, and Tech Mahindra declined 3.20 per cent on the BSE.





The stock of Tata Consultancy Services slipped 3.02 per cent, Infosys edged lower by 2.61 per cent, Wipro declined 2.25 per cent, and HCL Tech went down 1.84 per cent.





Together, these firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 83,994.45 crore from market valuation in a single day.





The BSE IT index declined 2.73 per cent to 34,988.20. -- PTI