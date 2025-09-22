HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IT firms fearing H-1B fee hike drag Sensex down

Mon, 22 September 2025
Share:
16:26
image
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday, dragged by IT stocks amid concerns over the US President Donald Trump's decision to raise H-1B visa fees to USD 1,00,000 per worker. Also, selling in blue-chip Reliance Industries took the markets lower. 

Falling for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 466.26 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 82,159.97. During the day, it tanked 628.94 points or 0.76 per cent to 81,997.29. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 124.70 points or 0.49 per cent to 25,202.35. From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Service, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Trent, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were among the major laggards. However, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ex-banker under digital arrest duped of Rs 23 crore
LIVE! Ex-banker under digital arrest duped of Rs 23 crore

Mid-air scare on AI Exp flight, flier tries to enter cockpit
Mid-air scare on AI Exp flight, flier tries to enter cockpit

The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation, the airline said.

For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away
For Too Long, The World Has Let Pakistan Get Away

For too long has Pakistan gotten away with running with the terrorists and hunting with the forces.This duplicity needs to end, asserts Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

Lalu's daughter breaks silence amid family rift rumours
Lalu's daughter breaks silence amid family rift rumours

Acharya's clarification comes close on the heels of a couple of cryptic tweets, which had triggered speculations that the medical graduate-turned-homemaker, who was the party's candidate from Saran in last year's Lok Sabha polls, was...

Don't Provoke Abhishek Sharma!
Don't Provoke Abhishek Sharma!

'The way Abhishek and Shubman bat, it is like fire and ice.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV