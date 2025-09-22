IT firms fearing H-1B fee hike drag Sensex down

16:26





Falling for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 466.26 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 82,159.97. During the day, it tanked 628.94 points or 0.76 per cent to 81,997.29.





The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 124.70 points or 0.49 per cent to 25,202.35. From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Service, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Trent, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were among the major laggards. However, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers. -- PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday, dragged by IT stocks amid concerns over the US President Donald Trump's decision to raise H-1B visa fees to USD 1,00,000 per worker. Also, selling in blue-chip Reliance Industries took the markets lower.