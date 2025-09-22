HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
'H-1B workers mere decimal point of overall US workforce'

Mon, 22 September 2025
11:16
Nasscom on Monday said the US clarification that the H-1B visa fee hike will not affect current visa holders and will apply as a one-time fee only to fresh petitions has helped address the immediate ambiguity surrounding eligibility and timelines.

It alleviates concerns about business continuity and uncertainty for H-1B holders who were outside the US. Further, Indian and India-centric companies operating in the US have significantly reduced their dependencies on H-1B visas and are increasing local hiring, it said, adding that given this, "we anticipate only a marginal impact for the sector".

"Moreover, with the fee being applicable from 2026 onward, it gives companies time to further step up skilling programs in the US and enhance local hiring," the apex industry body said. The industry is spending over USD 1 billion on local upskilling and hiring in the US, and the number of local hires has increased tremendously. 

"The clarification makes clear that the measure will not affect current visa holders and will apply as a one-time fee only to fresh petitions. This has helped address the immediate ambiguity surrounding eligibility & timelines," it said. 

Over the years, Indian and India-centric companies operating in the US have significantly reduced their dependencies on H-1B visas and steadily increased their local hiring. 

According to available data, the number of H-1B visas issued to leading Indian and India-centric companies has decreased from 14,792 in 2015, to 10,162 in 2024, H-1B workers for the top 10 Indian and India-centric companies are less than 1 per cent of their entire employee base. "Given this trajectory, we anticipate only a marginal impact for the sector," it said.

H-1B is high-skilled worker mobility and a non-immigrant visa that bridges the critical skills gap in the US. Salaries are at par with local hires. According to Nasscom, H-1B workers are a mere decimal point of the overall US workforce. 

"Nasscom has consistently advocated for predictable and stable skilled talent mobility frameworks, which are critical for sustaining national competitiveness and have long fuelled US innovation and economic growth. Skilled talent mobility will be central to enabling businesses to make forward-looking investment decisions, accelerate research, and strengthen nations' position in the global innovation economy," it added.

The Indian IT industry exhaled a sign of relief on Sunday after the US Government clarified that the H-1B visa application fee increase to USD 100,000 applies only to new applicants and does not affect existing visa holders or renewals. The H-1B visa fee ranges from about USD 2000 to USD 5000, depending on employer size and other costs. -- PTI

