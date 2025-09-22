HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
H1B Crisis: Indian Officials Reach Out To US Counterparts

Mon, 22 September 2025
Indian officials in New Delhi and those in its missions in the US over the weekend reached out to their counterparts in the Donald Trump administration, and also to the US-based top beneficiary companies of the H-1B programme to seek clarifications from the White House over the new rules governing the visa programme.

New Delhi also asked its missions and posts to extend all possible help to Indian nationals who are travelling back to the US.

Domestically, there was immense concern, especially in the southern states. While Andhra Pradesh government, led by the TDP, a constituent of the ruling NDA at the Centre, conveyed its concerns, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took to social media to express his views. He said the suffering of Telugu IT professionals would be 'unimaginable' and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue on a 'war-footing'.

'The executive orders of President of America had come as a shocker to all. This is totally unacceptable in the historical context of Indo-American relationships,' Reddy said in a post on X late on Saturday.

It is for the Centre to immediately set up a mechanism to resolve the issue amicably, keeping the interests of our tech population and skilled workers, who have served America for so long, he said.

-- Business Standard

