GST Bachat Utsav brings festive buzz to every home: PM

Mon, 22 September 2025
16:59
PM Modi shared pictures of the front page of dailies on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the sweeping and upbeat coverage given in newspapers to the reduced GST rates to underscore the nationwide buzz it has created. 

"From markets to households, GST Bachat Utsav brings a festive buzz, ensuring lower costs and brighter smiles in every home," Modi said on X, posting pictures of the front page of leading Hindi and English dailies.

Modi had addressed the nation on Sunday on the eve of the new GST rates roll-out from the first day of Navratri, lauding it as the "GST bachat utsav" for shoppers as prices of a wide array of items have gone down. Sharing a video of his interaction with traders during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, he asserted that it is a strong reflection of why India is so optimistic about the "GST Bachat Utsav". 

"Today, next-generation GST reforms have been implemented across the country, and the GST 'Bachat Utsav' has begun. During the season of festivals, the people have received a double bonanza," he said at a rally at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar. "The GST reforms will reduce kitchen budget, helping women," the prime minister said. PTI

