Gold breaches Rs 1.11 lakh/10 g in futures trade

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery climbed Rs 799 or 0.72 per cent to hit a record high Rs 1,11,750 per 10 grams.





However, the most traded precious metal futures for October delivery appreciated Rs 761 or 0.69 per cent to Rs 1,10,608 per 10 grams. Last week, it had surged to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,10,666 per 10 grams. Silver, too, witnessed gains to hit record peaks. The white metal futures for March next year delivery rallied Rs 2,446 or 1.86 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,33,582 per kilogram. -- PTI

Gold prices breached the Rs 1.11 lakh per 10 grams by jumping Rs 799 in the domestic futures market on Monday tracking strong global cues as investors looked ahead to key US inflation data and comments from several Federal Reserve officials this week for further policy guidance.