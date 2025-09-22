Firing at Salman's residence: Bail plea of Bishnoi gang member rejected

20:50





The bail plea of Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Chaudhari was rejected by Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court judge Mahesh Jadhav.





The detailed order has not been made available as yet.





Two bike-borne individuals, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, had carried out the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra West here on April 14, 2024 morning.





As per police, Chaudhary had recced Galaxy Apartments two days before the firing, had shot a video of the area and sent it to Anmol Bishnoi, a wanted accused in the case.





Chaudhary, Gupta and Pal, along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh are currently in judicial custody.





One accused, Anujkumar Thapan, committed suicide in police custody.





In the chargesheet filed in the case, police have shown Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused. -- PTI

