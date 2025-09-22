HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dehradun water supply partially restored after cloudbursts

Mon, 22 September 2025
15:30
The water supply in Dehradun has been partially restored following last week's cloudbursts and floods that damaged several key water sources and pipelines. However, officials said that the supply remains limited to once a day until full repairs are completed. 

Cloudbursts, heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides that struck the region on September 15-16 caused widespread devastation, damaging nearly half a dozen drinking water sources and their associated pipelines. 

The affected water sources include Bijapur Head, Bandal Head, Kesarwala Head, Purkul Head, and Shahanshahi Head/Shikhar Fall Head. This disruption in water supply has impacted a population of approximately 2,35,000 people across more than 40 areas of Dehradun. 

While temporary repairs to the damaged sources and pipelines were completed by September 20, officials confirmed that the water supply had been partially restored. However, until permanent restoration work is finished, water will only be supplied once a day, either in the morning or evening. In light of the ongoing repairs, officials have urged residents to use water judiciously and exercise restraint until full restoration of the supply.

The natural calamities have claimed 31 lives, with three people still missing. Four others have sustained injuries in incidents that occurred across nine locations in Dehradun, including Sahasradhara, Shikhar Falls, Jharipani, and Maldevta. Extensive damage has also been reported to infrastructure, including houses, roads, and bridges. -- PTI

