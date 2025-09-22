HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
China remains strangely silent on US H-1B visa hike

Mon, 22 September 2025
15:55
China on Monday declined to comment on US President Donald Trump's move to impose a hefty USD 1 lakh fee for H-1B visas, but at the same time invited global professionals to work in the country as it prepares to roll out a new employment visa next month. 

On Friday last week, the Trump administration announced a USD 1,00,000 fee on H-1B visas. The fee is a one-time fee on submission of a new H-1B petition. China will not comment on the US visa policy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing when asked about Trump's decision. 

However, at the same time, he said in the era of globalisation, cross-border talents promote technological and economic progress globally, and Beijing welcomes global professional talent to explore opportunities in the country. China welcomes talents from various industries and areas across the world to come and stay in China, jointly contribute to the progress of the human society and achieve success in their careers, Guo said. 

Indians account for nearly 71 per cent (over 2.8 lakh) of all H-1B visas, followed by Chinese professionals with around 11.7 per cent or over 46,600. While the US tightens its visa regime, China last month announced a new work permit called K-Visa under which qualified professionals from across the world can come to the country and explore work opportunities. The K-Visa, set to take effect from Oct 1, is aimed at attracting young science and technology talent and does not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation. 

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, the new visa category was approved by the State Council and signed into law by Premier Li Qiang last month as part of amendments to the country's entry and exit regulations. China's silence on the H-1B issue comes against the backdrop of trade negotiations with the US, where student and work visas are also under discussion. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week spoke over the phone, during which they reportedly agreed to the US takeover of the popular Chinese app TikTok. -- PTI

