HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Dasara festival in Mysuru

Mon, 22 September 2025
Share:
10:46
image
The famous Mysuru Dasara festival commenced in the city and palaces on Monday with religious and traditional fervour, with International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the festivities. 

Mushtaq inaugurated the festivities during the auspicious "Vrushchika Lagna" by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills here. 

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the 11-day Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities are expected to be a grand affair this year, showcasing Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory. 

In the inaugural event, Mushtaq was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several ministers in the state cabinet, among others. Earlier, Mushtaq, along with CM and other dignitaries, visited the Chamundeshwari temple and offered prayers to the goddess, referred to as the "Naada Devate" (state deity), ahead of the inaugural. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Dasara festival in Mysuru
LIVE! Banu Mushtaq inaugurates Dasara festival in Mysuru

This Is Not Going To Be Easy For America
This Is Not Going To Be Easy For America

'The battle for brain power among Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia and Tesla and newer AI companies is fierce.''Given the race for AI with China, these companies will find it hard pressed to fill that talent gap,' notes...

H1B Visa Crisis: An Indian Father Speaks
H1B Visa Crisis: An Indian Father Speaks

'Techies who did a master's there and moved to US companies look down on Indian companies who they consider as just doing body shopping.'

Speeding Lamborghini crashes on Mumbai coastal road
Speeding Lamborghini crashes on Mumbai coastal road

The 52-year-old driver, Atish Shah, lost control of the wheels, and as a result, the car skidded on the road and rammed into the divider, he said.

Jaishankar, Rubio to meet in US amid tariff, H-1B concerns
Jaishankar, Rubio to meet in US amid tariff, H-1B concerns

This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar following President Donald Trump's imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV