HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Afghan boy lands in Delhi by hiding in plane's landing gear

Mon, 22 September 2025
Share:
23:18
image
A 13-year-old Afghan boy's 'curiosity' brought him to Delhi from Afghanistan after he somehow managed to get inside the landing gear compartment of an aircraft that took off from Kabul, official sources said on Monday.

The incident was reported around 11 am on Sunday when KAM airlines flight number RQ-4401 reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after a 2-hour journey.

The teenager was, however, repatriated to Afghanistan on Sunday itself, on the same flight, sources said.

The airline authorities reported to the airport security control room about a 13-year-old boy who was found roaming near the flight after it touched down, they said.

The boy, a native of Kunduz city, was apprehended by the airline personnel and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force personnel, who brought him to Terminal 3 of the airport for questioning.

He told the officials that he sneaked into the Kabul airport and somehow managed to get inside the rear central landing gear compartment of the said aircraft.

He said he did this out of curiosity, the sources said.

After quizzing, the Afghan boy was sent back by the same flight that departed around 12:30 pm, they said.

Security officials of the KAM airline carried out a security check of the landing gear compartment and found a small red-coloured speaker, apparently carried by this boy. The aircraft was declared safe after a thorough inspection and anti-sabotage checks, they said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2nd autopsy of Zubeen's body tomorrow: Assam CM
LIVE! 2nd autopsy of Zubeen's body tomorrow: Assam CM

Jaishankar meets Rubio amid Trump's tariff war on India
Jaishankar meets Rubio amid Trump's tariff war on India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio for bilateral discussions, as the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) kicks in.

H1B Visa Crisis: An Indian Father Speaks
H1B Visa Crisis: An Indian Father Speaks

'Techies who did a master's there and moved to US companies look down on Indian companies who they consider as just doing body shopping.'

Blast kills 24 in Pakistan, residents allege air strikes
Blast kills 24 in Pakistan, residents allege air strikes

The local administration denied the rumours about aerial strikes by the Pakistani fighter jets on the compound, saying the explosives used in bomb making exploded, causing the death of 24 people, including 14 militants.

Ex-Prez Kovind to be chief guest at RSS centenary event
Ex-Prez Kovind to be chief guest at RSS centenary event

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will mark its centenary year with events beginning from Vijayadashami on October 2, which will include an address by its chief Mohan Bhagwat in the presence of former president Ramnath Kovind who will be...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV