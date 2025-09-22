448 people have died in devastating Himachal floods

12:30





From June 20 to September 21, the state witnessed widespread destruction triggered by landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning incidents, lightning strikes, electrocution, and other rain-related calamities.





District-wise data shows 53 people died in landslides, 41 in drowning incidents, 18 in cloudbursts, 11 in flash floods, and several others due to electrocution, snake bites, and falls from steep slopes.





Separately, the SDMA report highlighted that 187 people died in road accidents across the state during the same period. Kangra, Shimla, Mandi, Chamba, Solan, and Kinnaur reported the highest casualties in vehicular mishaps, reflecting the vulnerability of hilly terrain and heavy traffic during the monsoon. Besides human lives, the state also reported massive financial losses.





Damage to public and private property, crops, livestock, and infrastructure has been estimated at over Rs4,841.79 crore. Roads, power supply lines, water schemes, and schools have borne the brunt, with Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra districts recording the highest damages. -- ANI

