Follow Rediff on:      
Zubeen's family prefers Guwahati as cremation place: Assam minister

Sun, 21 September 2025
19:25
Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late Zubeen Garg and other family members, mourn his death at their Kahilipara Residence, in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo
Zubeen Garg's family prefers that the singer be cremated near Guwahati so that his octogenarian father can attend the funeral, Assam minister Ranoj Pegu said on Sunday. 

He said the preference of Garg's family will be placed before the cabinet when it meets this evening, he said.

A section of residents of Jorhat, where Zubeen's father had settled down and the singer spent his formative years, had demanded that the last rites be performed in the upper Assam town.

Addressing a press conference here, the cabinet minister said government officials had detailed discussions over the cremation site with Zubeen's wife Garima and other family members.

"Garima Garg told us that Zubeen's father is 85 years of age and he cannot travel to Jorhat in his current condition. They want the last rites near Guwahati. Also, it will enable them to visit the site frequently later," Pegu said.

Pegu added that a few sites near Guwahati have been under consideration, and these will be discussed at the cabinet meeting, with a final decision to be taken bearing in mind the family's preference. -- PTI

