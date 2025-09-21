HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Zubeen's casket couldn't be sent by special flight: Assam CM

Sun, 21 September 2025
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the casket with Popular singer Zubeen Garg's body could not be accommodated in any chartered flight and was flown to Guwahati from Delhi on a regular flight. 

The flight carrying Garg's body arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Sunday morning.

'The casket carrying the mortal remains of our beloved Zubeen Garg from Singapore was too large to be accommodated in any chartered flight, despite our sustained efforts for over two hours,' Sarma said in an X post.

'His mortal remains are now being flown to Guwahati on Air India Express flight IX 1197, which departed at 4:30 am and is currently airborne.'  -- PTI

