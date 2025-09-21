HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'US move to raise H-1B visa fees won't hurt India, but...'

Sun, 21 September 2025
Share:
18:27
image
A decision of the US President Donald Trump to raise H-1B visa fees to USD 100,000 per worker is likely to hurt America more than India, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.
   
It said that Indian IT firms already employ 50-80 per cent locals in the US, about 100,000 Americans in total.
 
"So the measure won't create many new jobs. Instead, it will make hiring Indians on-site costlier than hiring locals," the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.
 
Explaining further, it said, an IT manager with five years' experience earns USD 120,000-150,000 in the US, versus 40 per cent less on H-1B and 80 per cent less in India.
 
"Faced with this huge fee, firms will accelerate offshoring, doing more work remotely from India. That means fewer H-1B petitions, less local hiring, higher project costs for US clients, and slower innovation," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.
 
He added that India must plan to benefit from fee hikes by using the returning talent to build domestic capacity in software, cloud, and cybersecurity -- turning a US protectionist step into a long-term boost for India's digital "Swaraj Mission".
 
"President Trump's September 19 decision to raise H-1B visa fees is likely to hurt the US more than India," he said. 
 
President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation raising the fee on the visas used by companies to hire workers, including from India, to live and work in the US.
 
The H-1B visa fee of USD 100,000 would be applicable only to new applicants, a White House official clarified on Saturday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

GST, bachat, 'swadeshi' in Modi's address amid Trump threats
GST, bachat, 'swadeshi' in Modi's address amid Trump threats

Prime Minister Modi urged the people of the country to take pride in selling and buying indigenous goods.

Asia Cup UPDATES: Unbeaten India big favourites vs Pakistan
Asia Cup UPDATES: Unbeaten India big favourites vs Pakistan

LIVE! GST is plagued with...: Cong after Modi's address
LIVE! GST is plagued with...: Cong after Modi's address

GST 2.0: Soaps, coffee, biscuits, oil to be cheaper from Mon
GST 2.0: Soaps, coffee, biscuits, oil to be cheaper from Mon

Daily essentials and food products will be cheaper from Monday, as leading FMCG companies have slashed prices, extending GST cut benefits to consumers.

'Firm got 5,189 H-1B visas, then sacked 16k Americans'
'Firm got 5,189 H-1B visas, then sacked 16k Americans'

The White House mentioned that American companies are replacing US workers with H-1B workers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV