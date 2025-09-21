HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Singer Zubeen to be cremated on Sept 23: Himanta

Sun, 21 September 2025
Share:
21:17
image
Popular singer Zubeen Garg will be cremated with full state honours on September 23 at a village near Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The decision to cremate Zubeen at Kamarkuchi NC village was taken during a cabinet meeting, considering the family's wish that his last rites be performed at a place in or around Guwahati, Sarma said at a press conference.

There were also demands from the people of the Upper Assam town of Jorhat, where the singer had spent his formative years, that he be cremated there, he said.

'We discussed both the proposals. Zubeen does not belong to the government and so his family's choice should be given priority,' Sarma said.

The state government had declared a three-day mourning till September 22, but it has been extended by another day for his cremation, the CM said.
Sarma also said the Singapore government has issued the singer's death certificate, which states that he died due to drowning.

'The Indian High Commission in Singapore has sent us the death certificate, and we have also requested that the postmortem report should be also sent to us at the earliest,' Sarma added.

Zubeen died in Singapore on Friday, while swimming in the sea without a life jacket. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup UPDATES: Farhan's fifty powers Pakistan to 171
Asia Cup UPDATES: Farhan's fifty powers Pakistan to 171

GST 2.0: Soaps, coffee, biscuits, oil to be cheaper from Mon
GST 2.0: Soaps, coffee, biscuits, oil to be cheaper from Mon

Daily essentials and food products will be cheaper from Monday, as leading FMCG companies have slashed prices, extending GST cut benefits to consumers.

GST, 'bachat', 'swadeshi' in Modi's address amid Trump threats
GST, 'bachat', 'swadeshi' in Modi's address amid Trump threats

Prime Minister Modi urged the people of the country to take pride in selling and buying indigenous goods.

Show anger on field, not ... : Ex-India player to Pakistan
Show anger on field, not ... : Ex-India player to Pakistan

Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan urged the Pakistan team to showcase their anger and some competition on the field rather than being in controversies off the field,

UK, Canada, Australia recognise Palestine state
UK, Canada, Australia recognise Palestine state

The UK formally recognized the state of Palestine, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasizing the need to revive hope for peace and a two-state solution in the Israel-Hamas conflict. The announcement comes amid growing international...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV