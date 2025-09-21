Outrage in K'ataka over desecration of Ganesha idol

20:17

Representative image

A Lord Ganesha idol at a temple in Belur town Karnataka's Hassan was allegedly desecrated with a pair of footwear placed on it, leading to outrage among locals, police sources said on Sunday.





The footwears was noticed by locals on Sunday, who routinely visit the temple in the morning to offer prayers.





The locals staged a protest demanding action against the miscreants who were behind the incident.





However, following the analysis of footage captured by CCTV cameras nearby, police suspect that, prima facie, it was an act of a woman, who seemed to be mentally ill, sources said.





The CCTV footage shows the woman's face covered with a cloth and there seems to be a similarity in the footwear wearing which she was seen entering the temple and the one placed on the idol, they added.





Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujeetha and local administration officials visited the site, and tried to convince the protesters and assess the situation.





A case has been registered based on a complaint by the temple officials.

The SP assured the protesters that justice would be done, and informed them that teams have been formed to nab the accused.





Meanwhile, priests performed a purification ritual for the desecrated Ganapati idol, sources said.





BJP leader and MLC C T Ravi, who visited the temple along with Belur MLA H K Suresh, condemning the act, termed it an act of "instigating Hindus" and demanded a comprehensive probe to find those behind it. -- PTI