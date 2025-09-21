Now, you can rent a bike in Alibag

15:06

People visiting Alibag for a weekend getaway can now rent motorcycles and scooters for local commute along the lines of Goa and Kerala, as licences have been issued to two operators of the service in the coastal town, officials from the transport department said.





According to officials, the State Transport Authority (STA) of Maharashtra in August approved two licences under the Rent A Motorcycle Scheme, 1997, which allows registered operators to rent out two-wheelers to tourists and other short-term users, charging them on an hourly or daily basis, provided they meet regulatory and safety standards.





While the scheme was launched in 1997, only a few licences were issued in the first decade, and the government temporarily shelved it after it was met with resistance from taxi and autorickshaw operators in Mahabeleshwar, a popular hill station, in 2015.





The state government officially lifted a nine-year freeze on its scheme in June this year, paving the way for regulated bike rental services across the state.





Officials said that the move is expected to boost tourism and create a new source of income for locals.





More people are likely to come forward for licences under the scheme, especially in Konkan and other tourist destinations of the state, once they learn about this, they said.





"In areas like Konkan, which is home to beaches, temples, forts and other tourist attractions, these bikes or scooters on rent could prove to be an affordable and convenient mode of transport, especially for solo travellers or couples on holiday," a senior RTO official said.





He said in many tourist spots, taxis and autorickshaws charge arbitrary fares, and if people can rent bikes and scooters, it will automatically curb such exploitation.





Two operators based in Alibag in Raigad district, about 100 km from Mumbai, have been granted licences in the last meeting of the STA on August 18, another RTO officer told PTI.





"These are the first two licences issued under the Rent A Motorcycle Scheme, after nearly a decade," he said.





Alibag sees heavy tourist footfall throughout the year, especially on weekends and holidays. People who travel to Alibag also tend to visit Murud-Janjira, Harihareshwar, Raigad Fort, Tamhini Ghat, Pali Ganapati, Diveagar, and Kolad, among others.





The official said that earlier, a few locals and hotels were renting out motorcycles and scooters illegally, but now people can officially rent bikes from licensed operators. -- PTI