Maha: 83-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run incident

18:25

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

An 83-year-old woman died after being hit by a bus in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.





Police have registered a case against the unidentified bus driver in connection with the accident that occurred at a bus stop near a bridge on September 18, an official said.





Asha Ashok Manjrekar, a resident of Vitawa, was standing near the bus stop when a recklessly driven bus rammed into her, killing her on the spot, he said.





The bus driver fled the scene, and a search has been launched for him, the official said. -- PTI