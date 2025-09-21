HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha: 83-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run incident

Sun, 21 September 2025
18:25
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
An 83-year-old woman died after being hit by a bus in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified bus driver in connection with the accident that occurred at a bus stop near a bridge on September 18, an official said.

Asha Ashok Manjrekar, a resident of Vitawa, was standing near the bus stop when a recklessly driven bus rammed into her, killing her on the spot, he said.

The bus driver fled the scene, and a search has been launched for him, the official said. -- PTI 

