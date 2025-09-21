India's online home services market to grow at 22% to hit Rs 88 bn by FY30

12:42

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

India's online home services market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18-22 per cent to reach Rs 85-88 billion by FY30, driven by a growing urban demand for convenience, reliability and speed, a report has said.

Following the widespread adoption of quick commerce, 'Instant Home Services' is emerging as the next frontier in India's digital economy, aiming to create a new habit loop for time-pressed urban consumers, says consultant firm Redseer.

India's overall home services market, valued at around Rs 5,100-5,210 billion in FY25, remains dominated by the unorganised sector.

"Instant Home Services acts like an on-demand household support system, bridging the gap between informal domestic help and structured service platforms.

"...India's home services industry continues to be predominantly unorganised and offline. As of FY2025, online penetration stands at less than 1 per cent of net transaction value, highlighting how deeply entrenched traditional, informal service networks still are. The online segment, though growing, is still relatively small at Rs 41-43 billion. However, it is expanding rapidly at a projected CAGR of 18-22 per cent through FY2030, as consumers increasingly seek convenience, reliability, and accountability that offline alternatives struggle to provide," the report said.

The report draws a direct parallel with the rise of quick commerce, which "reshaped everyday buying" by conditioning consumers to expect delivery in minutes. Similarly, Instant Home Services is beginning to train urban households to expect rapid fulfilment for their service needs, bridging the gap between informal domestic help and structured digital platforms.

Currently, India's eight largest cities account for 85-90 per cent of the online home services demand.

The growing demand is supported by four key trends: a cultural expectation for immediate gratification driven by quick commerce, an increased focus on trust and safety post-COVID, rapid urbanisation, and a consumer mindset willing to pay a premium for convenience.





While the opportunity for 'Instant Home Services' in India is substantial, its successful scaling depends on platforms navigating significant operational challenges through targeted expansion and deep consumer understanding. -- PTI