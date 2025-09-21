HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's online home services market to grow at 22% to hit Rs 88 bn by FY30

Sun, 21 September 2025
Share:
12:42
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
India's online home services market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18-22 per cent to reach Rs 85-88 billion by FY30, driven by a growing urban demand for convenience, reliability and speed, a report has said.
   
Following the widespread adoption of quick commerce, 'Instant Home Services' is emerging as the next frontier in India's digital economy, aiming to create a new habit loop for time-pressed urban consumers, says consultant firm Redseer.
 
India's overall home services market, valued at around Rs 5,100-5,210 billion in FY25, remains dominated by the unorganised sector.
 
"Instant Home Services acts like an on-demand household support system, bridging the gap between informal domestic help and structured service platforms.
 
"...India's home services industry continues to be predominantly unorganised and offline. As of FY2025, online penetration stands at less than 1 per cent of net transaction value, highlighting how deeply entrenched traditional, informal service networks still are. The online segment, though growing, is still relatively small at Rs 41-43 billion. However, it is expanding rapidly at a projected CAGR of 18-22 per cent through FY2030, as consumers increasingly seek convenience, reliability, and accountability that offline alternatives struggle to provide," the report said.
 
The report draws a direct parallel with the rise of quick commerce, which "reshaped everyday buying" by conditioning consumers to expect delivery in minutes. Similarly, Instant Home Services is beginning to train urban households to expect rapid fulfilment for their service needs, bridging the gap between informal domestic help and structured digital platforms.
 
Currently, India's eight largest cities account for 85-90 per cent of the online home services demand.
 
The growing demand is supported by four key trends: a cultural expectation for immediate gratification driven by quick commerce, an increased focus on trust and safety post-COVID, rapid urbanisation, and a consumer mindset willing to pay a premium for convenience.

While the opportunity for 'Instant Home Services' in India is substantial, its successful scaling depends on platforms navigating significant operational challenges through targeted expansion and deep consumer understanding. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

PM Modi to address nation at 5 pm today
PM Modi to address nation at 5 pm today

His address will come on the eve of Navratri, the day from when the GST rate cuts will kick in, with the prices of a large number of products set to come down.

LIVE! Fans gather in large number to bid adieu to Zubeen
LIVE! Fans gather in large number to bid adieu to Zubeen

New H-1B visa fee not for existing holders, clarifies US
New H-1B visa fee not for existing holders, clarifies US

The Donald Trump administration has clarified that the new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas does not apply to current visa holders and is a one-time payment only for new petitions.

PM's mother abused again during Tejashwi's yatra: BJP
PM's mother abused again during Tejashwi's yatra: BJP

The BJP has accused RJD workers of hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'. The incident has sparked controversy in the politically charged environment of Bihar, where...

Pakistan skip presser, drama brews before India clash
Pakistan skip presser, drama brews before India clash

Despite cancelling the press conference, Pakistan will go ahead with the scheduled training session, ANI reported, quoted ESPNcricinfo.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV