'Contract killer' hired by woman to kill her husband held

20:34

A gangster allegedly hired by a woman to execute the murder of her husband in Bihar has been nabbed in Ahmedabad on Sunday, a local crime branch official said.





Prima facie, the crime was triggered by the woman's love affair with another man.





The accused, Gautam Kumar Yadav, 20, was detained from a hideout behind Jamalpur flower market in Ahmedabad, according to a release issued by the crime branch.





The victim, Amod Kumar, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants near Motihari in Bihar on September 16, police said.





The role of Yadav came to light during the investigation, following which a team of Bihar Police was dispatched to Ahmedabad to trace the fugitive.

Kumar's wife and her lover had allegedly hired Yadav to kill Kumar.





Yadav had allegedly instructed the two shooters about Kumar's whereabouts, said the release.





He was tracked down based on human and technical intelligence in Ahmedabad. He was handed over to the Bihar Police. -- PTI