Congress Books 175 Hotel Rooms In Patna For...

Sun, 21 September 2025
19:29
Bihar Pradesh Congress President Rajesh Ram on Sunday said the party has booked 175 rooms in four hotels in Patna for the Congress Working Committee meeting on Wednesday, September 24.

Congress leaders from across the country will attend the CWC meeting in Patna, which is expected to focus on the Bihar assembly elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the CWC meeting.

Will Shashi Tharoor, who is a CWC member (external link) attend the meeting after incurring the Congress leadership's wrath for leading one of the MP delegations after Operation Sindoor.

-- M I Khan in Patna 

