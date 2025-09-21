3 militants, arms dealer arrested in Manipur

12:23

Three militants belonging to different proscribed outfits, and an arms dealer, have been arrested in Manipur, police said on Sunday.





Two insurgents belonging to the banned PREPAK outfit were nabbed from Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district on Friday.





The militants, identified as Thokchom Manimatum Singh (20) and Laishram Premsagar Singh (24), were involved in extorting the public, local businesses and schools, a police statement said.





Also, a cadre of the banned outfit People's Liberation Army was arrested from Kongba in Imphal East district. He was identified as Adhikarimayum Ramkumar Sharma (62), it said.





An arms dealer was also arrested from the locality of his house in Yurembam in Imphal West district on Friday, and arms and ammunitions were seized from his possession, the statement said.





He has been identified as 33-year-old Phijam Chetanjit Singh.





A self-loading rifle with two magazines and 96 cartridges of different types were seized from his possession. -- PTI