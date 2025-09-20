What Putin Told His Cabinet About Modi And India...

16:39





'It is extremely unusual, if not unprecedented, for the Kremlin leader to personally brief his cabinet colleagues and important functionaries dealing with economic portfolios on a phone conversation with a particular foreign leader. And that was what Putin did at a Kremlin meeting (convened to discuss Russia's ambitious public investment in infrastructure programme through the coming decade) by prefacing his remarks with his phone conversation with PM Modi on Sept 17 earlier that day.'





Given the top-down political culture in the Russian system, Putin was unmistakably sending with great deliberation the message all the way down the political /executive hierarchy that India ties have bounced back as a lodestar in Russian foreign policy and diplomacy in the highly volatile contemporary world situation.





'Unsurprisingly, Putin made warm references to Modi to underscore Russia's appreciation for his leadership role in steering India's assertion of strategic autonomy and independent foreign policies in the most recent period under exceptionally trying times, shedding whatever strategic ambivalences of a pro-US tilt that might have clouded the country's external trajectory in the past few years.





'Putin confirmed his long-awaited, much postponed, visit to India slated for December.'





EXCERPTS: PUTIN'S OPENING REMARKS AT THE VIDEO CONFERENCE WITH GOVT MEMBERS, SEPT 17, 2025, KREMLIN, MOSCOW VLADIMIR PUTIN:





"Good afternoon, colleagues, "I have just had a conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I took the liberty of congratulating our friend, the Prime Minister of India, on his 75th birthday on behalf of all of you, and I would like to convey his warmest words and wishes to the entire Russian leadership.





"I would like to note that throughout modern history -- more precisely, recent history -- dating back to Soviet times and continuing into the era of the new Russia, relations between India and Russia have been exceptionally trusting and friendly, and certainly non-partisan in nature. These relations are based on a nationwide consensus in both Russia and India, as we can see.





"Moreover, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India pursues a fully independent and sovereign policy and, most importantly, achieves very good economic results. India demonstrates the highest economic growth rates among the world's major economies.





'Congratulating Prime Minister Modi on his anniversary, I wished him and the entire Indian people all the best and further success on our behalf.'

What Putin Told His Cabinet About Modi And India...explains: