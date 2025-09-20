Vijay targets DMK, says his vision is building TN with no 'family dominance'

21:09





Addressing a massive rally in Tiruvarur, Vijay, referring to criticism that the huge turnout seen in his rallies will not get converted into votes, sought to engage the participants in a conversation.





"Will you not vote ? Is this an 'empty gathering'? he asked and the young men and women replied by raising their voices and chanted, "Vijay," seen as pledge to support him.





Vijay accused the DMK government of "neglecting" Tiruvarur and said the district lacked amenities including road infrastructure.





For well over 50 years, Tiruvarur has been the stronghold of the DMK with the Dravidian movement's ideology having a deep rooted base and the Left parties also have pockets of influence.





Tiruvarur district, part of the erstwhile composite Thanjavur district, was the birth place (Tirukkuvalai) of DMK's iconic leader, late patriarch M Karunanidhi. -- PTI

