HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vijay targets DMK, says his vision is building TN with no 'family dominance'

Sat, 20 September 2025
Share:
21:09
image
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, actor-politician Vijay on Saturday took his political fight directly to DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin's native turf of Tiruvarur and said his party's goal is to ensure that there is no "family dominance" in Tamil Nadu. 

Addressing a massive rally in Tiruvarur, Vijay, referring to criticism that the huge turnout seen in his rallies will not get converted into votes, sought to engage the participants in a conversation. 

"Will you not vote ? Is this an 'empty gathering'? he asked and the young men and women replied by raising their voices and chanted, "Vijay," seen as pledge to support him. 

Vijay accused the DMK government of "neglecting" Tiruvarur and said the district lacked amenities including road infrastructure. 

For well over 50 years, Tiruvarur has been the stronghold of the DMK with the Dravidian movement's ideology having a deep rooted base and the Left parties also have pockets of influence. 

Tiruvarur district, part of the erstwhile composite Thanjavur district, was the birth place (Tirukkuvalai) of DMK's iconic leader, late patriarch M Karunanidhi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India voices concern over US H1B visa curbs
LIVE! India voices concern over US H1B visa curbs

India flags humanitarian risks in US H-1B fee hike
India flags humanitarian risks in US H-1B fee hike

India has expressed concerns over the potential humanitarian consequences of the Trump administration's new restrictions on the H1B visa program, particularly the disruption to families. The government hopes the US authorities will...

Dependence India's biggest rival: Modi amid H-1B fee hike
Dependence India's biggest rival: Modi amid H-1B fee hike

Speaking at the 'Samudra se Samruddhi' event, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 34,200 crore, Modi said all the problems of India have only one solution, and that is self-reliance.

Trump's $100K H-1B visa fee hits Indian workers hard
Trump's $100K H-1B visa fee hits Indian workers hard

The Trump administration has announced a massive increase in H-1B visa fees, imposing a $100,000 annual charge that will fundamentally alter how American companies hire skilled foreign workers, particularly impacting Indian IT...

Asia Cup Updates: SL off to good start
Asia Cup Updates: SL off to good start

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV