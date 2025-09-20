Two prisoners scale wall, escape from Jaipur's high-security jail

15:57

File image





The fugitives have been identified as Naval Kishore Mahawar and Anas Kumar.





ACP Narayan Kumar said the prisoners managed to climb the tightly secured wall using a rubber pipe, which is normally kept under strict security, and then crossed the high-voltage wire to flee.





"Immediately after learning about the breakout, jail staff conducted a headcount of all inmates and informed senior officials. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, including the possibility of collusion by jail personnel," the ACP said.





The incident has raised serious concerns about security arrangements at the high-security facility.





Authorities have launched a manhunt to trace the fugitives and said all possible measures will be taken to ensure their arrest. -- PTI

