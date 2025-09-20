HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two prisoners scale wall, escape from Jaipur's high-security jail

Sat, 20 September 2025
Share:
15:57
File image
File image
Two prisoners serving sentences for theft escaped from Jaipur's high-security jail early on Saturday by scaling a 27-foot wall using a rubber pipe and jumping over a high-tension wire, police said. 

The fugitives have been identified as Naval Kishore Mahawar and Anas Kumar. 

ACP Narayan Kumar said the prisoners managed to climb the tightly secured wall using a rubber pipe, which is normally kept under strict security, and then crossed the high-voltage wire to flee. 

"Immediately after learning about the breakout, jail staff conducted a headcount of all inmates and informed senior officials. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, including the possibility of collusion by jail personnel," the ACP said. 

The incident has raised serious concerns about security arrangements at the high-security facility. 

Authorities have launched a manhunt to trace the fugitives and said all possible measures will be taken to ensure their arrest. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, Canada to work towards 'new chapter' in ties
LIVE! India, Canada to work towards 'new chapter' in ties

Trump's $100K H-1B visa fee hits Indian workers hard
Trump's $100K H-1B visa fee hits Indian workers hard

The Trump administration has announced a massive increase in H-1B visa fees, imposing a $100,000 annual charge that will fundamentally alter how American companies hire skilled foreign workers, particularly impacting Indian IT...

H-1B visa holders urged to return to US or face curbs
H-1B visa holders urged to return to US or face curbs

Immigration attorneys and companies are advising H-1B visa holders to return to the US immediately due to concerns over President Trump's plan to impose a USD 100,000 fee on the work visas.

'Zubeen Was A Pure Soul'
'Zubeen Was A Pure Soul'

'He was not at all calculating, what I see in many singers today.'

Jaish, Hizbul shifting bases from PoK after Op Sindoor
Jaish, Hizbul shifting bases from PoK after Op Sindoor

Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have begun relocating their bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, sources said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV