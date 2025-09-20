HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TTD plans Venkateswara temple in Belagavi for K'tala, Goa, Maha devotees

Sat, 20 September 2025
19:24
File image of Sri Venkateswara in Tirupati.
The TTD board said it has approved the construction of a new temple in Belagavi, aimed at benefiting devotees from North Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra. 

The announcement was made by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board member S Naresh Kumar at a press conference held at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Malleswaram. 

In a statement, the TTD said the resolution was passed at the board meeting on September 16. 

"Like the temples already established in Bengaluru and other parts of the country, the Belagavi temple will bring Lord Venkateswara closer to devotees in this region. Instead of travelling to Tirumala each time, devotees will have the blessing of Swamy locally,' Kumar said. 

The temple is proposed near Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi and will be constructed through the Srivani Trust, he added. 

TTD chairman BR Naidu is expected to visit Belagavi soon to review the site and oversee the next steps, Kumar said. -- PTI

