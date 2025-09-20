TTD plans Venkateswara temple in Belagavi for K'tala, Goa, Maha devotees

19:24

File image of Sri Venkateswara in Tirupati.





The announcement was made by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board member S Naresh Kumar at a press conference held at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Malleswaram.





In a statement, the TTD said the resolution was passed at the board meeting on September 16.





"Like the temples already established in Bengaluru and other parts of the country, the Belagavi temple will bring Lord Venkateswara closer to devotees in this region. Instead of travelling to Tirumala each time, devotees will have the blessing of Swamy locally,' Kumar said.





The temple is proposed near Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi and will be constructed through the Srivani Trust, he added.





TTD chairman BR Naidu is expected to visit Belagavi soon to review the site and oversee the next steps, Kumar said. -- PTI

