Social media post triggers violence in Vadodara, cops hurt

A few people including police personnel were injured in stone-pelting but the situation was swiftly brought under control, they said.





Members of the Muslim community gathered outside the city police station on Friday night claiming that a social media post hurt their religious sentiments, and demanded action against the person who uploaded it, said an official.





Another group of around 500 to 600 members of the minority community started stone-pelting and vandalised vehicles in Junigadhi area of Old City, said deputy commissioner of police (zone IV) Andrew Macwan.





Two separate FIRs were registered, one against the person who posted the content and another against the people who indulged in violence, the DCP said.





"We have detained around 50 people," he added. -- PTI

