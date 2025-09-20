Rajnath Singh to visit Morocco from Sunday

13:37





Singh's visit to Morocco will be the first-ever trip to that country by an Indian defence minister.





The facility is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa, which marks an important milestone reflecting the growing global footprint of India's defence industry under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, the ministry said.





During the visit, Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi, it said. -- PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will dedicate a manufacturing facility of Tata Advanced Systems to produce wheeled armoured personnel carriers in Morocco during his two-day visit to the North African nation beginning September 21, the defence ministry said on Saturday.