Rajnath Singh to visit Morocco from Sunday

Sat, 20 September 2025
13:37
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will dedicate a manufacturing facility of Tata Advanced Systems to produce wheeled armoured personnel carriers in Morocco during his two-day visit to the North African nation beginning September 21, the defence ministry said on Saturday. 

The facility at Berrechid is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa. 

Singh's visit to Morocco will be the first-ever trip to that country by an Indian defence minister. 

The facility is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa, which marks an important milestone reflecting the growing global footprint of India's defence industry under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, the ministry said. 

During the visit, Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi, it said. -- PTI

