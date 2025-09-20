Rail Neer gets cheaper: Railways cuts prices by Re 1 after GST reduction

21:05





According to a circular issued by the Railway Board, the price of a 1-litre bottle of Rail Neer has been reduced from Rs 15 to Rs 14, while the price of a 500 ml bottle has been brought down from Rs 10 to Rs 9.





The new rates will come into effect from September 22, 2025.





The revised prices will also apply to other shortlisted packaged drinking water bottles sold at railway premises and trains.





"Necessary action may be taken accordingly," the circular said.





Earlier, the 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 percent and 18 percent by merging the 12 percent and 28 percent rates.





The 5 percent slab consists of essential goods and services, including food and kitchen item like butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia, mixtures, and utensils; agriculture equipment; handicrafts and small industries; also medical equipment and diagnostic kits. -- ANI

In order to directly pass on the benefit of the reduced GST to consumers, the Ministry of Railways on Saturday announced a cut in the maximum selling price of its packaged drinking water, Rail Neer.