President Murmu offers 'pind daan' at Vishnupad temple in Gayaji

The President performed the 'pind daan' rituals and 'jal tarpan' at the place of worship, said Shambhu Lal Vitthal, working president of the Vishnupad temple trust.





Talking to reporters, Vitthal said, he President performed the 'pind daan' rituals and al tarpan' on the bank of the Falgu river and at the Vishnupad temple for peace and salvation of her ancestors' souls."





It is believed that 'pind daan' to the souls of ancestors ensures their peace and salvation.





A large number of Hindu devotees visit the Vishnupad temple here during 'pitru paksha' every year to perform the rituals.





Earlier, the President was welcomed by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and state minister Prem Kumar on her arrival at the Gayaji airport.





Elaborate security arrangements had been made for the President's visit to Gayaji, officials said. -- PTI

