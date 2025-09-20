Passenger held with methaqualone worth Rs 2.61 cr at Pune airport

11:56





The passenger, who had travelled on an Air India Express flight from Bangkok, Thailand, was caught on Friday, the official said.





"We received intel about a passenger in possession of drugs. We intercepted him and found a crystal-like substance in his checked-in baggage. A field test confirmed that it was methaqualone, worth Rs 2.61 crore in the illicit market," said a senior officer from the customs department.





The accused has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. -- PTI

The Customs department have arrested a passenger for alleged possession of methaqualone worth Rs 2.61 crore at the international airport in Pune, an official said on Friday.