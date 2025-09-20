HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi's heartwarming reaction to a saluting child during Gujarat roadshow

Sat, 20 September 2025
17:00
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds with a salute to a child who is saluting him./ANI on X
In a heart-warming moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with a salute to a child who was saluting him during the roadshow in Bhavnagar on Saturday.

Following his rally, Prime Minister Modi undertook a roadshow in Bhavnagar, which witnessed a massive turnout, with thousands of people lining the streets to greet the Prime Minister. 

Supporters showered flowers and raised slogans as PM Modi's convoy passed through the city.

In the video, a child was seen saluting the Prime Minister, who acknowledged his gesture by saluting back at him.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. -- ANI

The Trump administration has announced a massive increase in H-1B visa fees, imposing a $100,000 annual charge that will fundamentally alter how American companies hire skilled foreign workers, particularly impacting Indian IT...

Immigration attorneys and companies are advising H-1B visa holders to return to the US immediately due to concerns over President Trump's plan to impose a USD 100,000 fee on the work visas.

'He was not at all calculating, what I see in many singers today.'

Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have begun relocating their bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, sources said.

