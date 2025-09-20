Modi's heartwarming reaction to a saluting child during Gujarat roadshow

17:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds with a salute to a child who is saluting him./ANI on X





Following his rally, Prime Minister Modi undertook a roadshow in Bhavnagar, which witnessed a massive turnout, with thousands of people lining the streets to greet the Prime Minister.





Supporters showered flowers and raised slogans as PM Modi's convoy passed through the city.





In the video, a child was seen saluting the Prime Minister, who acknowledged his gesture by saluting back at him.





Earlier on Saturday, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. -- ANI

In a heart-warming moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded with a salute to a child who was saluting him during the roadshow in Bhavnagar on Saturday.