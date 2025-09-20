Man held for issuing death threat to Adityanath in video

00:18





The man, identified as Suneet alias Gatua, a resident of Nagla Hardayal under Mant police station limits, was seen in the video holding a country-made pistol to his head while issuing the threat, superintendent of police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said.





A case was registered at Mant police station, following which a circle officer and a police team reached his house.





Rawat said the accused climbed to the third floor of his residence and threatened to kill himself.





However, the accused was later persuaded otherwise and subsequently arrested.





The police recovered a .32-bore country-made pistol from his possession. Rawat said the accused is a habitual drinker and had a property dispute with his uncle.





A case has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, the SP said. -- PTI

