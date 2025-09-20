India voices concern over US H1B visa curbs

19:31





"The move is likely to have humanitarian consequences, particularly disruptions for families," the MEA said on Saturday.





Highlighting the importance of collaboration, the ministry stated that industries in both India and the US have a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward.





India also expressed hope that the disruptions caused by the new measures will be addressed suitably by US authorities.





The ministry of external affairs has said that the full implications of the new restrictions on the US H1B visa programme are being studied by all concerned.