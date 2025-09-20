HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gurugram: VHP calls for closure of meat, fish shops for Navratri

Sat, 20 September 2025
19:59
File image
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Gurugram, has submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner requesting that all meat and fish shops operating in the district be closed immediately ahead of Navratri celebrations, an official said on Saturday. 

The memorandum stated that such shops operating near temples, educational institutions, and residential areas hurt the sentiments of devotees and cause inconvenience to citizens, according to an official statement. 

Additionally, the memorandum alleged that food safety standards and hygiene regulations are being violated in many shops, posing serious threats to public health. 

VHP district president Surendra Tanwar noted that the administration has been asked to respect religious sentiments and public sentiments in the memorandum, and ban the sale of meat and fish while issuing strict instructions to maintain hygiene. -- PTI

