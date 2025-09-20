Ghansoli tunnel cleared as bullet train on track

13:07

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present at the Ghansoli shaft when this breakthrough was achieved by way of a controlled blast.





The tunnel, excavated using the New Austrian Tunnel Method (NATM), is part of the 21 km underground stretch between the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata, including a 7 km segment beneath Thane Creek.





With the latest breakthrough, the bullet train tunnel now connects the Savali shaft to the tunnel portal at Shilphata, linking it to the viaduct portion of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, the NHSRCL stated in a release.





The NHSRCL said that excavation of the tunnel began in May 2024 in three phases, and the first breakthrough of a 2.7 km continuous section was achieved on July 9.





An additional intermediate tunnel (ADIT) was built to allow simultaneous excavation from both Ghansoli and Shilphata sides. -- PTI

