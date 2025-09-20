Desist from spending on festival gifts, FinMin tells CPSEs

09:17





The reason: The ministry of finance has asked chief executives of all central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) to desist from purchasing gifts on the occasion of Diwali and other upcoming festivals.





In a missive sent to the CEO of each CPSE this Wednesday, the ministry has cited the need to ensure judicious utilisation of public resources and asked them to stop the prevailing practice of spending on gifts.





The communiqu has also been shared with the secretaries of CPSEs' respective administrative ministries 'with a request to ensure compliance' with the directive.





While the ministry lays down expenditure management or austerity measures from time to time, this is perhaps the first such directive since September 2020, when the pandemic had triggered fiscal stress. At the time, all government departments and organisations under their watch, had even been told to stop printing calendars, diaries, festive greeting cards, and coffee table books.





The directive was subsequently reversed in December 2022, albeit to the extent that printing calendars became acceptable spending again. The latest diktat, which an official said is really more of an 'advisory' to public-sector firms, is nuanced relative to past austerity measures, as it focuses only on government-owned enterprises and leaves out autonomous bodies and other organisations under various ministries.





'It has been noticed that there is a prevailing practice of incurring expenditure on gifts on the occasion of Diwali and other festivals In the interest of economy and judicious utilisation of public resources, it is imperative that such expenditure is discontinued,' the Department of Public Enterprises in the finance ministry said in its letter to CPSEs top brass.





'Accordingly, all the CPSEs are requested not to incur expenditure on gifts, etc. for any festival. I am directed to convey that all concerned are requested to ensure compliance with these instructions,' the DPE added. The missive was also shared with the Secretary, Department of Expenditure, in the finance ministry.

Reduced GST levies may infuse cheer into this years festival season, but for some usual recipients of mithai hampers, novelty handicrafts, and other bulk-purchased gift items, twill most likely be a season of just good wishes punctuated with austere restraint.-- Vikas Dhoot,