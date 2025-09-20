HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi slashes film shoot fees to woo filmmakers

Sat, 20 September 2025
17:24
A view of the Red Fort in Delhi/File image
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has brought down its filming fee from Rs 75,000 to Rs 25,000 for a day, while shooting inside the Delhi Metro can cost up to Rs 3 lakh depending on the location and timing, according to an official. 

The Public Works Department (PWD) has kept its base charges at Rs 10,000, while locations such as Dilli Haat (INA) and the Garden of Five Senses can now be hired for Rs 80,000 plus GST a day. 

The Delhi Metro, almost synonymous with the city's identity, remains among the costlier options, with charges ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh depending on the line, station and timings of the shoot, an official from the tourism department said. 

The MCD has slashed its filming fee from Rs 75,000 a day to Rs 15,000 for eight hours and Rs 25,000 plus GST for 24 hours. 

But despite the revised rates and subsidies promised under the Delhi Film Policy 2022, only 39 shoots have taken place under the scheme in the last three years, government records show. 

Launched with the aim of making Delhi a filmmaking hub, the policy had announced a single-window e-Film Clearance' portal, linking 25 agencies and assuring approvals within 15 days or faster for a fee. 

"If authorities don't respond in time, permission is automatically granted. Otherwise, reasons for the delay must be conveyed to the applicant and Delhi Tourism," he explained. 

Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk continue to be the most sought-after backdrops, but officials say newer venues like Bharat Mandapam, Bansera Park, Asita Bio-Diversity Park and parts of Mehrauli Archaeological Park have potential to emerge as cinematic landmarks. -- PTI

