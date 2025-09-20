Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in 'King'

11:40

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt note on her social media as she started shooting her next film King with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.





King marks the sixth collaboration for Padukone with Khan.





The duo has previously worked together in several films, starting with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, which marked Padukone's acting debut.





They also starred in 2013's rom-com Chennai Express, 2014's Happy New Year and Pathaan, which released in 2023. Their last film together was Jawan (2023).





Padukone shared a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday.





The actor recalled filming Om Shanti Om and said Khan taught her a lesson, which she has applied to every decision she has made since.





'The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together,' read the caption.





The film also reunites the actors with filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who has directed Pathaan.





Besides Padukone and Khan, King stars Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. -- PTI