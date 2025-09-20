HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CM Vijayan congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke award

Sat, 20 September 2025
Share:
21:46
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated actor Mohanlal on receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. 

In a post on X, the Chief Minister praised the actor, saying the honour is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. 

"Congratulations to @Mohanlal  on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A truly deserving recognition for his extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema. This proud moment brings joy to every Malayali and to our nation as a whole," Vijayan said in a post on X.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India voices concern over US H1B visa curbs
LIVE! India voices concern over US H1B visa curbs

India flags humanitarian risks in US H-1B fee hike
India flags humanitarian risks in US H-1B fee hike

India has expressed concerns over the potential humanitarian consequences of the Trump administration's new restrictions on the H1B visa program, particularly the disruption to families. The government hopes the US authorities will...

Dependence India's biggest rival: Modi amid H-1B fee hike
Dependence India's biggest rival: Modi amid H-1B fee hike

Speaking at the 'Samudra se Samruddhi' event, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 34,200 crore, Modi said all the problems of India have only one solution, and that is self-reliance.

Trump's $100K H-1B visa fee hits Indian workers hard
Trump's $100K H-1B visa fee hits Indian workers hard

The Trump administration has announced a massive increase in H-1B visa fees, imposing a $100,000 annual charge that will fundamentally alter how American companies hire skilled foreign workers, particularly impacting Indian IT...

Asia Cup Updates: SL off to good start
Asia Cup Updates: SL off to good start

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV