CM Vijayan congratulates Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke award

21:46

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan





In a post on X, the Chief Minister praised the actor, saying the honour is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.





"Congratulations to @Mohanlal on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A truly deserving recognition for his extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema. This proud moment brings joy to every Malayali and to our nation as a whole," Vijayan said in a post on X.

