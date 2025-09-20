HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BMW accident: Court adjourns bail plea of accused woman to Sep 24

Sat, 20 September 2025
Share:
21:00
image
A Delhi court on Saturday deferred to September 24 the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case after noting the Delhi police's submission that some aspects of the investigation were still pending Kaur, 38, was allegedly behind the wheel of the BMW car that rammed into the two-wheeler of a senior finance ministry official, leaving him dead and his wife grievously injured. 

The public prosecutor sought an adjournment, saying Kaur's mobile phone had to be examined, her driving licence was to be inspected and that the CCTV footage had to be shown to the victim's wife (who is the complainant in the case). 

The prosecutor said that the complainant was at present not medically fit to be examined. Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg adjourned the matter till September 24 after noting the prosecution's submission. 

The court has remanded Kaur in judicial custody till September 27. 

Meanwhile, the court disposed of Kaur's plea seeking preservation of CCTV footage after noting the Delhi police's reply that CCTV footage of Dhaula Kuan metro pillars 65 and 67 had been seized. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India voices concern over US H1B visa curbs
LIVE! India voices concern over US H1B visa curbs

India flags humanitarian risks in US H-1B fee hike
India flags humanitarian risks in US H-1B fee hike

India has expressed concerns over the potential humanitarian consequences of the Trump administration's new restrictions on the H1B visa program, particularly the disruption to families. The government hopes the US authorities will...

Dependence India's biggest rival: Modi amid H-1B fee hike
Dependence India's biggest rival: Modi amid H-1B fee hike

Speaking at the 'Samudra se Samruddhi' event, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 34,200 crore, Modi said all the problems of India have only one solution, and that is self-reliance.

Trump's $100K H-1B visa fee hits Indian workers hard
Trump's $100K H-1B visa fee hits Indian workers hard

The Trump administration has announced a massive increase in H-1B visa fees, imposing a $100,000 annual charge that will fundamentally alter how American companies hire skilled foreign workers, particularly impacting Indian IT...

Asia Cup Updates: SL off to good start
Asia Cup Updates: SL off to good start

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV