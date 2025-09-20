HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Assam govt to probe death of singer Zubeen Garg: Sarma

Sat, 20 September 2025
12:12
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said his government would conduct an inquiry into singer Zubeen Garg's death. 

An FIR has been lodged against North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma at Morigaon police station. 

"Assam Police will probe the death of Zubeen Garg and both Mahanta and Sharma, along with those who were present with the singer in his last moments, will be interrogated," Sarma told reporters. 

There are reports that the singer was taken to a party the night before his death and "we are also trying to ascertain whether it is true", he said. 

Garg died in Singapore on Friday, while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket". -- PTI

