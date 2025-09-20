HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam declares three-day state mourning over Zubeen Garg's death

Sat, 20 September 2025
14:30
Popular singer Zubeen Garg/Kind courtesy Zubeen Garg/Instagram
The Assam government on Saturday declared three days of state mourning over singer Zubeen Garg's death. 

Chief secretary Ravi Kota made the announcement in a post on X. 

"The Government of Assam expresses deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Shri Zubeen Garg, eminent singer, filmmaker and cultural icon," he said. 

"State mourning has been declared from 20th to 22nd September. During this period, there will be no official entertainment, dinners, or ceremonial functions," he added. 

Kota said the 'Seva Saptah' programmes will also be postponed as a mark of respect. 

"However, service-oriented activities such as health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for TB patients, and plantation drives will continue," he said. -- PTI

