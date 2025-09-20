Army, police launch joint operation in Poonch; recover 20 grenades, AK rifle

00:51





The recoveries, including 20 grenades and an AK-type rifle, were made from the Mendhar nallah area.





"Alert White Knight Corps troops, while carrying out an intelligence-based joint search operation with police, recovered one weapon (AK series), four AK magazines, 20 hand grenades and other war-like stores in Poonch sector," White Knight Corps said in a post on X.





Army said that the search operation is in progress. -- PTI

