Army, police launch joint operation in Poonch; recover 20 grenades, AK rifle

Sat, 20 September 2025
In a joint operation launched on Friday, Army troops and police, recovered arms and explosive material from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. 

The recoveries, including 20 grenades and an AK-type rifle, were made from the Mendhar nallah area. 

"Alert White Knight Corps troops, while carrying out an intelligence-based joint search operation with police, recovered one weapon (AK series), four AK magazines, 20 hand grenades and other war-like stores in Poonch sector," White Knight Corps said in a post on X. 

Army said that the search operation is in progress. -- PTI

